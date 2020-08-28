@anonymous__2021##blm ##taxtherich ##TodayILearned♬ El Perro Chiquitin – Argentine Tango Orchestra
Jeff Bezos hate and surrounding discourse is no stranger to TikTok, with almost all of the #taxtherich and #eattherich tags containing videos about the man and his exorbitant amount of money.
This explainer video below is just but one of many hot videos from the social media app that explore how fucked the whole Bezos thing is anyway.
@peterdienlet's talk about Jeff Bezos. ##capitalism ##socialism ##taxtherich ##bernie2020 ##bezos ##trillionare ##billionare ##2020 ##amazon ##education ##money ##wealthtax
And of course, where you have serious discourse, you also have jokes. This one, in particular, is especially Gen Z, and implies that the gays will revolt against Bezos to see his downfall to the tune of ‘Bad Romance’. I mean, he isn’t wrong.
@your.neighborhood.gaythis is how we start rhe revolution ##eattherich ##clonesquad ##taxtherich ##theonepercent ##2020revolution ##ladygaga ##xyzbca
Ultimately the protestors would like Bezos to know that the guillotine is just a joke… haha unless… no… but maybe…Image: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency