Heroes come in many shapes and forms, but none wield such blazing glory as the legends who are now parading a guillotine in front of the Jeff Bezos estate.

There truly is something about medieval punishment for the overtly rich that just puts the wind beneath your wings y’know. Obviously this is all just a joke, violence is never the answer…

Just yesterday, Amazon CEO, overlord, and possible alien reptile Jeff Bezos became the first person in history to hit a net worth of US$200 billion (nearly AU$300 billion). It goes without saying that this is an insane amount of money, and it is due time we eat the rich.

In a vid posted to TikTok, protestors can be seen waving signs and causing a scene at the Jeff Bezos estate. The estate, which by the way, is worth about US$40 million. The best of the protestors, however, are the ones parading their self-constructed fuck-off guillotine and I for one salute my kings.

Jeff Bezos hate and surrounding discourse is no stranger to TikTok, with almost all of the #taxtherich and #eattherich tags containing videos about the man and his exorbitant amount of money.

This explainer video below is just but one of many hot videos from the social media app that explore how fucked the whole Bezos thing is anyway.

And of course, where you have serious discourse, you also have jokes. This one, in particular, is especially Gen Z, and implies that the gays will revolt against Bezos to see his downfall to the tune of ‘Bad Romance’. I mean, he isn’t wrong.

Ultimately the protestors would like Bezos to know that the guillotine is just a joke… haha unless… no… but maybe…