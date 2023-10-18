Festive As Fk: Here’s Where You Can Make The Fam Matching Chrissy Day Outfits

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I don’t know about you, but the one thing I get jealous of every Christmas is the fact that our mates in the northern hemisphere get to wear the ugliest fkn Christmas sweaters on the big day while we’re melting in 40-degree heat. Just once, I’d like my family to have some over-the-top family photos wearing matching sweaters.

Sure, we can do the matching PJs thing, but you can’t stay in those all day (we’ll you can, I won’t judge). So this year, I’ve taken it upon myself to figure out how to make some ugly matching t-shirts for the fam.

On my noble quest, I found The Print Bar, an Aussie company that makes it super simple and easy to put your custom designs on a bunch of things like t-shirts, hoodies, singlets, sportswear, workwear, caps, bags, scarfs, totes, mugs and more.

All you have to do is choose what you’d like to have your design printed on, then use the company’s simple online design tool to pop it on said product. Once you’ve done those two things, you simply check out and wait for your goodies in the mail.

The best part about Print Bar (IMO) is that you don’t have to order massive quantities of your design or spend half your salary making them, as there’s no minimum order. However, the more you order, the more of a discount you get, so it could be worth getting something matchy-matchy for the extended family too.

The Print Bar shirts start from as little as $14.25, so this little festive moment isn’t going to drain your bank account. Plus, Print Bar also offers same-day printing and shipping if you order before 11am on any business day, so your t-shirts, tanks or totes will be shipped or ready for pickup from 4:30pm if you live in the Brisbane or Melbourne area. Beware though, we are approaching the big Christmas shopping rush, so better to do things like this sooner rather than later to ensure they arrive on time.

Alongside custom printing, they also offer embroidery, which could be a cool way to customise your ugly Christmas tees even further — maybe pop little initials on them or something for each family member. The Print Bar world is your oyster.

Sound like a little craft time you wanna partake in? You can check out The Print Bar here.

