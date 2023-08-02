Police Are Appealing For Information After A Brunswick Fam’s Dog Was Snatched From Their Yard



CONTENT WARNING: This article features distressing content involving animal abuse.

A young couple is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of their pup after the family dog was stolen from their front yard in Melbourne over the weekend.

Leo, the two-year-old Labrador-French Mastiff cross was in the yard of his Park Street home in Brunswick at roughly 4.15pm on July 30, when an unknown man approached the property and snatched him from the yard.

As per 9News, the family is understandably rocked by this horrific incident.

“It’s just so awful,” his tearful owner Courtney Beaumont said.

“It’s just sickening, It’s just so depressing to think we are in a community, society where this sort of thing happens.”

Senior Constable Jessie Coletti said a man got out of a silver Toyota Kluger, unlatched the gate, walked the dog out into the car and drove away.

“There was definitely a possibility he was scoping out the property,” she said.

There have been no updates and no trace of Leo has been seen since July 30.

Police say the vehicle the offender used has been identified as having stolen number plates with registration TCD849.

Detectives observed the vehicle on CCTV parked outside the property from around 3.30pm until the theft.

Anyone with info about Leo’s location is encouraged to contact police or Crimestoppers.