Police are on the hunt for two people who they believe nicked a platypus from the wild in Moreton Bay and took the funky little monotreme for a ride on a train. Leave wild critters alone challenge!!!!

The individuals, who police say they know the identity of but are yet to actually find, were spotted boarding a train in Morayfield where they showed the platypus, wrapped in a towel, to other commuters. They even pet the poor little baby. Imagine how fkn scary that would be for a wild animal!

Someone who apparently spoke to the pair said they found the platypus on the road and wanted to release it to a new place, so maybe their intentions were good — but petting the creature and possibly transferring germs and diseases to it is not it.

Officials are appealing for the alleged platypus thieves to surrender the creature — who Police Minister Mark Ryan called Peter when Perry was right there — to police or a veterinary clinic ASAP because platypuses (platypi?) can’t handle being away from home for long.

Police are appealing for the return of a platypus believed to be taken from its natural environment in Moreton district yesterday morning Tuesday April 4, around 11am. https://t.co/B3d2fpbzdw pic.twitter.com/cTxsESet0b — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 5, 2023

“A lot of their food source is crustaceans, worms and they need to be submerged underwater and they will forage for about 12 to 13 hours,” Parks and Wildlife Ranger Claudette Merrick said, per ABC. “If their body temperature does get over 30 degrees this can be quite fatal to the platypus.” Peter is also at risk of diseases spread from humans on the commute, and there’s a significant risk he may not survive if he doesn’t receive medical care soon. READ MORE Wholesome News: Platypuses Are Being Reintroduced To Royal National Park After Nearly 50 Years

“Peter the platypus needs to come home,” Police Minister Ryan said, per Brisbane Times.

“The police see, every single day, a whole number of people do stupid things. Well, this is a whole other level of stupid.

“To the people who have taken Peter the platypus, take it to the nearest police station, take it to the nearest vet.

“Peter needs to get home and you’ve done something very, very stupid. It is an offence.”

Damn right it is: taking a platypus from the wild is an offence under Queensland’s Nature Conservation Act and the platypus pirates are facing a maximum penalty of more than $430,000 if they’re found guilty.