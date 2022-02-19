As Northern Europe attempts to manage the effects of Storm Eunice, one man’s Plane-spotting YouTube channel has given many folks a welcome distraction.

Jerry Dyer is an aviation enthusiast from the UK who runs the now-famous channel Big Jet TV. Dyer’s channel draw attention from across the globe when he began live-streaming himself commentating plane landings at Heathrow Airport during the storm.

Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

In a style that closely resembles that of a UK Premier League Football commentator, Dyer attracted over 200,000 simultaneous viewers to his live stream as winds in some parts of the country were recorded at up to 196kph as per the ABC.

Over 100,000 people watching this livestream of a guy shouting “Go On Then” as pilots attempt to land their plane during a storm pic.twitter.com/W0bz1RUhbe — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 18, 2022

“Oh fair play mate. OOOH, easy son. Easy easy,” Dyer can be heard saying over the roar of a plane coming in to land.

“Are you sure? Are you sure?” he asks hypothetically as the wheels near the tarmac.

“Go on then, go on then! Yeah! Nicely done,” celebrates Dyer.

I'm quitting football to do plane landing Watchalongs "He's bloody missed it! What a prat!" — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 18, 2022

Thanks in part to a resurgence on TikTok, “train-spotting” and now “plane-spotting” have made their way back into the mainstream.

Creators such as mega-babe Francis Bourgeois and now Jerry Dyer have made a living for themselves chasing trains and planes all over the place and documenting their experiences.

Much of the enjoyment in watching “spotting” content comes from witnessing the genuine enthusiasm of the hosts. There’s something so pure about listening to someone talk about their hobby so passionately.

WE'VE GOT AN EMIRATES A380 COMING IN, BUT WHAT'S THAT KAMMY? CHANNEL 4 ARE JUMPING OVER THE FENCE REQUESTING AN INTERVIEW?? UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/ZRnHr8j02y — Christina McMc (@ChristinaMcMc) February 18, 2022

Not only does it make for entertaining viewing but you also end up appreciating the various types of trains and aircraft that get us from A to B as users on Twitter soon found out.

Me two hours ago: 'Blimey, that plane's wobbly!!'

Me now: 'That A380 has just vectored onto the glide slope but I think he's too high for a landing'#bigjettv — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) February 18, 2022

If you’re keen for some more Big Jet TV action, the full 7-hour 54-minute livestream is available to view on their channel here. Don’t know about you guys but my Sunday plans are sorted.