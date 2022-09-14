“We want to put pressure on the government and senior bureaucrats, not the travelling public.

“We’re escalating that particular action, and it will continue indefinitely until there is an agreement with the government.”

What makes the news particularly spicy is the fact the entire Opal reader machine will be switched off. The situation differs from last month, when Opal gates were left open but the card readers were still functioning, which meant people could still tap on and off if they really wanted to.

Despite the RTBU banning its officers from issuing fines to anyone who wasn’t tapping on, some non-union officers went ahead and bloody did it anyway. Siri, show me the definition of “Judas”.

But this time commuters seemingly can’t cop fines ‘cos there’s no way for them to tap on or off, per Unions NSW’s announcement. We simply love to see it.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the RTBU has also established a “hotline” that union members can call to find out how to turn off Opal reader machines. A stunning example of upskilling, some would say.

Per a memo leaked to the publication, some deactivation tactics included pressing the “emergency egress button, flicking the internal switch on legacy gates, or tripping the circuit breaker for the stand-alone Opal poles’.”

Obviously, the State Government isn’t happy about the Opal blackout situation.

Transport Minister David Elliott told The Daily Telegraph the measure will be ineffective and bite taxpayers in the ass.

“The union is carrying on as if they are personally targeting the Premier and I,” he said.

“It’s not coming out of my pocket. The union is forcing Transport to bleed money, hardly the sort of thing you would do if you’re asking us to invest more.”

The latest industrial action comes off the back of a longstanding dispute over safety concerns and a new pay deal for rail workers. Per News.com.au, the RTBU is seeking a pay rise of 3.5 per cent, which is higher than the government’s offer to increase annual wages by three per cent.

Just give rail workers the extra .5 per cent, FFS.

The RTBU and the State Government are currently beefing in the Fair Work Commission, in the hopes both parties can come to a resolution.

This feud is starting to get more dramatic than the one between Kanye West and Pete Davidson.