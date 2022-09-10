There is free public transport in NSW today (Sunday, September 11) because Premier Dominic Perrottet legitimately wants everyone to watch King Charles III‘s proclamation.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Babe, please. Opal (cards) are a girl’s best friend. However, if you’re in NSW today, you won’t be needing them.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday afternoon, the Premier announced there’d be free public transport so everyone can haul ass to the pub. I mean… Charles’s induction ceremony outside NSW Parliament House.

All public transport will be free tomorrow so people can travel to Sydney to witness the historic proclamation of His Majesty The King.



The ceremony will be held outside NSW Parliament House tomorrow, commencing at 12.30pm.



Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to attend. — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) September 10, 2022

In true NSW fashion, the state’s law enforcement said it would deploy “significant police resources” as per 9News. Sounds like a grand old time!

I love washing my free public transport down with a chaser of intimidating police officers while I catch a glimpse at my new overlord being crowned. What a rollercoaster of state-sanctioned emotion.

“The fare free public transport period will commence at 12am (midnight tonight) and end at 11:59pm on Sunday 11 September,” a press release by Transport NSW said.

“There will be no need to tap on or tap off to use any bus, train, ferry, light rail or Sydney Metro service during this period.”

But what if you accidentally tap on your card? Well, here’s your answer.

“Anyone who accidentally taps on or off with a contactless device, like a credit card or phone, or an Opal card will be refunded within a few days.”

“Refunds will (also) be honoured for those travelling on pre-booked regional train or coach services.”

Beauty!

In case you’ve been at Burning Man for the past few days, Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth countries, died on Friday aged 96.

She was the second-longest reigning monarch in the world and the longest-serving ruler in British history.

She surpassed all but one of the world’s monarchs on June 13 2022 having ruled for 70 years and 127 days.