NSW Police held up public transport and confiscated alcohol from adults in Balmain on New Year’s Eve despite having no justifiable reason for doing so, and they’ve even admitted as much.

Student Samuel Vigouroux, 24, who was on one of the buses stopped for alcohol checks, said anyone who was in possession of alcohol was asked to leave the vehicle immediately and walk the rest of the way.

“Once the bus I was on was stopped, police boarded and stated that everyone carrying alcohol had to get off,” Vigouroux told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“They went ahead and checked everyone’s bags and kicked off a bunch of passengers for carrying drinks.”

Drinking alcohol or being in possession of an open bottle of alcohol while on public transport is considered an offence in NSW and is punishable by a fine. Carrying closed bottles of alcohol, however, is not.

According to Vigouroux, “everyone who had any drinks” was removed from the vehicle regardless of whether their drinks were open or not.

“They said at the outset that they were checking for any drinks,” he said.

“Absolutely goblinoid behaviour if you ask me. Nobody was drinking on the bus as far as I saw.

“Bunch of big blue New Year’s Grinches.”

NSW Police admitted to PEDESTRIAN.TV that officers abused their powers in this situation.

“A state-wide police operation was conducted in conjunction with New Year’s Eve celebrations to ensure the safety of everyone gathering for the event,” a spokesperson said.

“Part of this operation was within alcohol-free zones of Balmain/Birchgrove public areas.

“A key part of the Leichhardt Police Area Command operation was targeting underage drinking, which has been of concern in previous years.

“Due to a miscommunication, some adult passengers carrying alcohol were given the option to give up the alcohol or leave the bus. It was in error and is to be regretted.”

Here is the Balmain/Birchgrove region’s NYE Alcohol-Free zone map as posted by the Inner West Council.

Vigouroux claims he and others were stopped on Mullens Street, which doesn’t even appear on the map because it’s to the left of that little green park in the bottom left corner.

Adult passengers were on public transport when subject to these checks — public transport that wasn’t even near the alcohol-free zones.

People were made to walk the rest of their commute despite not breaking any laws or being in violation of any special NYE rules. Multiple buses were held up this way, according to Vigouroux, which sounds like a ridiculous power play.

Local council websites and police social media does not warn or mention anything about random NYE alcohol checks on public transport.

Police are allowed to check people’s bags without a warrant, but only if the officer “suspects on reasonable grounds” that there is something illegally obtained or dangerous within the person’s bag. Adults carrying closed bottles of alcohol on public transport is nowhere near a good enough reason.