One Third Of Australian School Students Can’t Read Properly, Damning Report Finds

By

George Shiers

Published

One third of Australian school children are failing to learn to read, a damning report into the country’s education system has found.

The report, published by research group Grattan Institute, says that one third of school children are being failed by an education system that uses discredited theories to teach reading.

It calls the failure a “preventable tragedy” and says its cause is based on “decades of disagreement about how to teach reading”.

“In the typical Australian school classroom of 24 students, eight can’t read well,” said lead researcher Dr Jordana Hunter.

“Australia is failing these children.”

The report also says that students that lack reading skills are more likely to fall behind, disrupt class and end up unemployed or jailed. It says this comes at a cost of over $40 billion to the Australian economy over their lifetimes.

READ MORE
I Pretended To Be A Uni Student For A Day To Eat Dining Hall Food & Regret Absolutely Nothing

To combat it, the Grattan Institute is urging governments and schools to commit to a style of teaching known as “structured literacy”.

It teaches students to sound out the letters of each word, and encourages teachers to read aloud to their class.

It also encourages extra training for schools and teachers and requires schools to do universal screening of reading skills to help struggling students catch up.

“If schools don’t take this approach, disadvantaged students will be left even further behind their advantaged peers, who tend to have richer learning opportunities outside of school,” the report says.

“The reason most of those students can’t read well enough is that we aren’t teaching them well enough.”

It says that with the right techniques, at least 90% of students can become proficient readers.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

A MAFS 2024 Couple Swap Is On The Way With One Groom Confirming We'll Find Out At The Reunion

A MAFS 2024 Couple Swap Is On The Way With One Groom Confirming We’ll Find Out At The Reunion

Entertainment

Organic article

2024 Grammys: Seat-Filler Spilled All The Wild Shit They Witnessed To Deuxmoi

2024 Grammys: Seat-Filler Spilled All The Wild Shit They Witnessed To Deuxmoi

Entertainment

Organic article

Bianca Censori’s Parents Believe Kanye West Is Somehow 'Controlling' Her After Latest Pap Pics

Bianca Censori’s Parents Believe Kanye West Is Somehow ‘Controlling’ Her After Latest Pap Pics

Entertainment

Organic article

6 Homewares Trends Set To Be Huge In 2024 You Can Try On A Kmart Budget

6 Homewares Trends Set To Be Huge In 2024 You Can Try On A Kmart Budget

Style