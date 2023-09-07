‘It Needs To Be Out Of The Market’: 14 Y.O. Has Died After Attempting ‘One Chip Challenge’

A 14-year-old US high school student has died hours after attempting a viral social media challenge. However, health authorities say the teen’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

High school student Harris Wolobah died last Friday and according to The New York Times, his sudden death came after he reportedly ingested a tortilla chip from the Paqui ‘One Chip Challenge’.

According to the publication, Harris’ mother, Lois Wolobah, was called to her son’s high school after he asked to get picked up. It is reported when Lois arrived, Harris “was clutching his stomach in the nurse’s office”.

Once Lois had brought her son home, he reportedly fainted after two hours. He was then rushed to a hospital where he later passed away.

Speaking to The New York Times, Tim McGuirk, Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said the cause of death has yet to be determined. McGurik also mentioned that it will take up to 12 weeks before the results of an autopsy become available.

Although Harris’ cause of death has yet to be confirmed, Lois believed that the tortilla chip had “jeopardised” the health of her son.

“I just want there to be an awareness for parents to know that it’s not safe,” she said.

“It needs to be out of the market completely.”

According to the official website of the Paqui ‘One Chip Challenge‘, the single tortilla chip that’s packaged in a coffin-like box contains spices from the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper Pepper.

The site also features a warning label that includes “keep out of reach of children” and “seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea”.

In its frequently asked question section, the website suggests “consulting a physician if necessary” when you’re preparing to take on the challenge.

Kim Metcalfe, a spokeswoman for Paqui, told The New York Times: “We are deeply saddened by the news report and express our condolences to the family.

“It would be inappropriate for us to speculate or comment further.”

In 2022, a TikToker who went by the username @angela_b157 went viral for documenting her hospital trip after taking the ‘One Chip Challenge’. She has since deleted the TikTok, but it lives through other users who have stitched with the video.

According to US news outlet KOB-TV, 30 kids were hospitalised in 2022 due to the challenge.