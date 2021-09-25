In what can only be described as an absolutely wild moment of television or one of the biggest stunts in daytime telly, two hosts of The View were called off stage after allegedly testing positive for COVID.

Hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were all set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in person when Sunny and Ana were suddenly asked by a voice from behind the scenes to leave the panel.

Seconds later, Behar awkwardly attempted to cut to a commercial break and then began preparing to introduce Harris, when another off-camera voice told her to reveal what had happened.

“Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently both tested positive for COVID,” Behar said.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK I’m sure because they are both vaccinated up the wazoo.”

Then producers told the remaining hosts to fill some time before the interview and answer audience questions. The interview with Harris was moved over Zoom with Harris beaming in from another studio in the building.

However, it’s worth mentioning there’s conflicting evidence on whether this is real or just a TV show stunt. According to People editor Nigel Smith, who attended that show’s taping, a producer reportedly came to the set and told the audience that Hostin and Navarro’s rapid tests had come back negative.

“I could sense some mild commotion on-set shortly before The View was to return from break, with Navarro and Hostin, 52, both walking off-set as cameras were about to roll,” he wrote.

“Behar and Haines didn’t seem alarmed, so I thought nothing was wrong. But as they were attempting to exit the stage, Hostin and Navarro were suddenly escorted back to the table. Both women looked confused as they returned to their seats. Behar repeatedly asked the producers what was going on.”

Sorry, what? That’s huge if true.

Whoopi Goldberg, who also hosts The View, was missing from the interview due to a recent nerve pain injury, too.

In an interview with CNN, sources confirmed that while they initially tested positive, the pair have since tested negative for COVID twice, which is rather confusing.

Speaking on it during the interview, VP Kamala Harris said: “Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalisation and worse.”

Representatives for The View reportedly did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Hollywood Reporter, which seems extra suss if you ask me.