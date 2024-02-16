Biologists Find Oldest Ever Wild Platypus In Melb, Aged 24 Y.O. AKA Too Old To Still Use Snapchat

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

Biologists have shared their amazement at a platypus found in a recapture study which revealed the specimen to be 24-years-old –far older than what experts previously assumed to be limit of the species’ lifespan. (BUT, still young enough to date Leonardo DiCaprio.)

READ MORE
Leonardo DiCaprio Calls On Aus To Save Endangered Parrot Species (Its Lifespan Doesn’t Reach 25)

The specimen found was a 24-year-old male who was found and captured in the Melbourne area, breaking the record for the oldest platypus ever found in the wild.

The reason the biologists conducting the tag-and-release study were able to determine the old age of the platypus, was because it had already been caught and documented to be about one-year-old wayyyy back in 2000.

The platypus was recaptured around September last year, where biologists were astonished to discover the age of the wild platypus.

Melbourne Water has supported this surveying of the platypus population since 1994, and so the recapture of an individual is unsurprising. However the age of the individual was record breaking, and gives biologists further data to use on understand the species’ lifespan.

Prior to this discovery the oldest ever platypus found in the wild was a 21-year-old female found in New South Wales, which exceeded the estimated platypus lifespan by about a year.

Due to predators and factors such as human interference, it has been difficult for scientists to get an accurate estimation of just how old a platypus can live to.

The oldest ever platypus is one that lives in captivity, a female platypus named Fleay. Last October Fleay turned 30-years-old, and she has been the world’s oldest platypus ever since her mid-20s.

However given her decreasing eyesight and hearing ability, it is suspected that the 24-year-old male recently found would be in the upper end of a wild platypus’ lifespan.

READ MORE
80 Y.O Woman A ‘Legend’ For Saving Her Puppy From A Snake Attack Without Harming The Snake

Considering it’s a 24-year-old male living in Melbourne, it’s a wonder the platypus wasn’t found pretending to enjoy craft beer at Mountain Goat Brewery, repeating the jokes from an Aunty Donna sketch to it’s friends.

Tags:

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

Macca's Is Serving Up Adult Collectable Boxes Designed By Streetwear King Kerwin Frost

Macca’s Is Serving Up Adult Collectable Boxes Designed By Streetwear King Kerwin Frost

Bites
Apparently MAFS' Collins And Natalie Didn't Quit, They Were Actually 'Removed' & Here's Why

Apparently MAFS’ Collins And Natalie Didn’t Quit, They Were Actually ‘Removed’ & Here’s Why

Entertainment

Organic article

We Asked A Dr How To Keep Yr Heart Healthy Bc Break-Ups Aren't The Only Thing That Can Hurt It

We Asked A Dr How To Keep Yr Heart Healthy Bc Break-Ups Aren’t The Only Thing That Can Hurt It

Health
Pearl Jam Have Officially Announced Their Aus Tour So Looks Like We're Having A Summer Of Rock

Pearl Jam Have Officially Announced Their Aus Tour So Looks Like We’re Having A Summer Of Rock

News