Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly took selfies with dinosaur exhibits after breaking into the Australian Museum, in what can only be described as the shitty fourth instalment in the Night At The Museum film franchise.

Police shared CCTV footage of the alleged intruder on Facebook on Friday afternoon.



The break-in reportedly took place just after 1am on Sunday, with police alleging the man entered the building after scaling some scaffolding. The unknown man then spent approximately 40 minutes in the Australian Museum, taking selfies with dinosaur exhibits and wearing a brown cowboy hat believed to be owned by a member of staff, police allege.

Footage has since been revealed showing the man appearing to put his head inside the jaws of a tyrannosaurus skull for a photo.

Thankfully, none of the historical artefacts were damaged during the ordeal.

The man, who is described as being Caucasian in appearance, aged in his early 20s with dark hair, has been urged to contact police. It is believed the man was wearing a denim button-up shirt and jeans at the time, so here’s hoping he’s also charged by the fashion police.

“If this gentleman is watching, all I can say is it’s not going to be a movie producer knocking on his door, NSW Police will be knocking very shortly,” Detective Chief Inspector Sean Heaney said on Friday.”Get in contact with us before we get in contact with you.”

As always, if you were in the area or have information that could help police with their investigation, please contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.