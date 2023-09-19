‘Let Me Know You’re OK’: Mum Posts Heartbreaking Plea After Her 4 Kids Vanish From West Syd

A mother whose kids have been missing since Saturday night has shared a heartbreaking post, calling for anyone with information about her kids’ whereabouts to come forward.

On Monday, New South Wales Police posted a public plea for any information on four siblings — three boys, Azaiah El-Hajj, 12, Judah El-Hajj, 9, Mikael El-Hajj, 12; and a 16-year-old girl, Malaika El-Hajj — who vanished from Earle Street, Doonside, around 6.45pm on September 16, Saturday.

Since the plea was made, their mother made a post via the Islamic Sound Vision ISV Facebook account, stating that her “babies whereabouts is [sic] still unknown”.

“Malaika, ya albi, please call me in any way possible!! Let me know you’re ok! I just want to hear your voice!!” she began.

“It’s ok if you contact me mama, I won’t be in trouble and they won’t put me in jail, I promise! Please call me mama asap, please.”

The post featured a photo of the missing kids.

Within the post made by NSW Police, authorities say they believe the siblings could be around the Bankstown or Sutherland area.

When the kids were reportedly last seen, Azaiah was wearing blue jean shorts, a blue shirt and black shoes. Judah was wearing blue track pants, a red long-sleeve shirt and black shoes. Mikael was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and red Jordan sneakers. Malaika was wearing black tights, a black jumper with a picture of a woman on the back and pink shoes.

NSW Police are urging anyone with information on the siblings’ whereabouts to contact Blacktown Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image source: NSW Police