A Search Group Looking For The Missing Titanic-Bound Sub Has Detected ‘Signs Of Life’

A search party for the Oceangate submersible that went missing while en route to the Titanic wreckage has revealed signs of life have been detected in the patch of ocean where it went missing.

The Explorers Club, a group involved in the frantic search for the submersible that failed to return from a deepsea tourist expedition on Sunday, has revealed in a statement that there is “cause for hope” that the five crew members aboard the watercraft may still be found alive on the following grounds.

“1) We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” they said in the statement.

“2) They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy.

“3) We believe they are doing everything possible with all resources they have.

“4) We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and The White House.”

The noises came at 30-minute intervals and were picked up by a Canadian aircraft that was part of the search.

“RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air,” the leaked emails read.

“The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard.”

The emails didn’t say what time the banging was heard though, or if it was suspected that the crew was responsible for the noises.

However, the US Coast Guard confirmed that search efforts had been relocated as a result of the noises being heard, per SMH.

ICYMI, a pilot and four passengers set out on a voyage to view the Titanic wreck in a submersible called Titan on Sunday morning. The expedition was facilitated by a company called OceanGate, which specialises in deploying tourist submersibles for deep-sea expeditions (a submersible is a vessel pretty similar to a submarine but needs a mother ship to leave and return to port).

OceanGate lost comms with the sub only an hour and 45 minutes after its dive began — something that has actually happened before.

When Titan set out, OceanGate advisor David Concannon told reporters that the sub had a 96-hour oxygen supply.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it would have had about 40 hours of breathable oxygen left.

By Wednesday afternoon, this number would have dwindled to be in the 20s.

The search for the missing crew has become frantic and is still ongoing. We’ll update you when we know more.