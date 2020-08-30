Thousands of Melbourne residents are still being urged to boil their waters days after the initial storm as Yarra Valley Water continues to address the issue.

As of 4pm on Sunday afternoon, the boiled water advisory has been lifted for a number of suburbs across the state including Craigieburn, Broadmeadows and Greenvale. However, many suburbs are still under the advice to boil water prior to consumption to avoid gastro-like symptoms.

READ MORE Nearly 90 Melbourne Suburbs May Now Have Contaminated Tap Water Thanks To Those Fkd Storms

According to Yarra Valley Water, residents in the affected suburbs will be notified when the water is safe to drink. If you live in one of the following suburbs, experts recommend to continue boiling your water until further notice.

More than 50 suburbs are still affected, and are urged to bring water to a rolling boil before drinking, washing or preparing food, brushing teeth or making ice. However, unboiled water is still safe for hand washing purposes.

The warning has been issued out of precaution, with Yarra Valley urging the young, elderly and immunocompromised to take extra care to avoid health complications.

For more information, please visit Yarra Valley Water here.

The full list of impacted suburbs as of 4pm Sunday August 30 are as follows:

BAYSWATER NORTH

BLACKBURN

BLACKBURN NORTH

BULLEEN

BUNDOORA

BURWOOD EAST

CHIRNSIDE PARK

COBURG NORTH

COLDSTREAM

CROYDON

CROYDON HILLS

CROYDON NORTH

CROYDON SOUTH

DONCASTER

DONCASTER EAST

DONVALE

ELTHAM

EPPING

FAWKNER

FOREST HILL

GLEN WAVERLEY

GREENSBOROUGH

HEATHMONT

KANGAROO GROUND

KILSYTH

KILSYTH SOUTH

KINGSBURY

LALOR

LILYDALE

LOWER PLENTY

MILL PARK

MITCHAM

MONTMORENCY

MONTROSE

MOOROOLBARK

MOUNT EVELYN

MOUNT WAVERLEY

NORTH WARRANDYTE

NUNAWADING

PARK ORCHARDS

PLENTY

RESERVOIR

RINGWOOD

RINGWOOD EAST

RINGWOOD NORTH

SILVAN

TEMPLESTOWE

TEMPLESTOWE LOWER

THOMASTOWN

VERMONT

VERMONT SOUTH

VIEWBANK

WARRANDYTE

WARRANDYTE SOUTH

WARRANWOOD

WONGA PARK

YALLAMBIE