Thousands of Melbourne residents are still being urged to boil their waters days after the initial storm as Yarra Valley Water continues to address the issue.
As of 4pm on Sunday afternoon, the boiled water advisory has been lifted for a number of suburbs across the state including Craigieburn, Broadmeadows and Greenvale. However, many suburbs are still under the advice to boil water prior to consumption to avoid gastro-like symptoms.
According to Yarra Valley Water, residents in the affected suburbs will be notified when the water is safe to drink. If you live in one of the following suburbs, experts recommend to continue boiling your water until further notice.
More than 50 suburbs are still affected, and are urged to bring water to a rolling boil before drinking, washing or preparing food, brushing teeth or making ice. However, unboiled water is still safe for hand washing purposes.
The warning has been issued out of precaution, with Yarra Valley urging the young, elderly and immunocompromised to take extra care to avoid health complications.
For more information, please visit Yarra Valley Water here.
The full list of impacted suburbs as of 4pm Sunday August 30 are as follows:
BAYSWATER NORTH
BLACKBURN
BLACKBURN NORTH
BULLEEN
BUNDOORA
BURWOOD EAST
CHIRNSIDE PARK
COBURG NORTH
COLDSTREAM
CROYDON
CROYDON HILLS
CROYDON NORTH
CROYDON SOUTH
DONCASTER
DONCASTER EAST
DONVALE
ELTHAM
EPPING
FAWKNER
FOREST HILL
GLEN WAVERLEY
GREENSBOROUGH
HEATHMONT
KANGAROO GROUND
KILSYTH
KILSYTH SOUTH
KINGSBURY
LALOR
LILYDALE
LOWER PLENTY
MILL PARK
MITCHAM
MONTMORENCY
MONTROSE
MOOROOLBARK
MOUNT EVELYN
MOUNT WAVERLEY
NORTH WARRANDYTE
NUNAWADING
PARK ORCHARDS
PLENTY
RESERVOIR
RINGWOOD
RINGWOOD EAST
RINGWOOD NORTH
SILVAN
TEMPLESTOWE
TEMPLESTOWE LOWER
THOMASTOWN
VERMONT
VERMONT SOUTH
VIEWBANK
WARRANDYTE
WARRANDYTE SOUTH
WARRANWOOD
WONGA PARK
YALLAMBIE