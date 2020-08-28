If you live in Melbourne, you may be aware of the chaotic and deadly storms that happened last night. Now, Yarra Valley Water has issued a water warning notice for 88 affected Melbourne suburbs, which may have contaminated tap water.

Damage caused by the storms may have led to contaminated water from the Silvan Dam entering the water supply system. The storms also caused many Victorians to go without power.

We’ve become aware of a potential water quality issue affecting 88 suburbs due to electrical damage caused by storms overnight. Some water may have entered our drinking water supply network that had not been treated to the usual standard. 1/2 — Yarra Valley Water (@YVWater) August 28, 2020

Huge Squall line (100km + long) just hitting Melbourne. 80km/h wind gusts.#melbourneweather pic.twitter.com/bvG47fGgIP — Shane Whitley (@newsheli) August 27, 2020

Yarra Valley Water has told residents of the 88 suburbs to not drink their tap water or use it for food preparation unless it is boiled first. However, water that has not been boiled can be used for showering, bathing, flushing toilets, hand washing, washing dishes, clothes and garden watering.

UPDATE: Our potential water quality issue is affecting the suburbs listed. The water comes from closed catchments and has been mixed with disinfected water so the likelihood of any illness being caused is low. But we believe it is better to be safe than sorry. 1/2 — Yarra Valley Water (@YVWater) August 28, 2020

If consumed, the contaminated water may cause gastro-like systems. If you experience any of these systems Yarra Valley Water is advising you to please contact your doctor.

If you live in the following suburbs, please be careful and boil your tap water first: