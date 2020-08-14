Melbourne is set for seven straight days of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which will make life in lockdown either better or worse. I can’t quite tell yet.

The weather bureau reports a 70 to 90 per cent chance of showers over the next seven days in Melbourne, except for Monday, 17 August, when it drops to a 60 per cent chance of rain. Yay!

For what it’s worth, the reported minimum and maximum temperatures for the next seven days aren’t too bad. Next Thursday has copped the lowest maximum temperature of 13 degrees. It’s just the rain element that might ruin your single hour block of exercise throughout the next week.

In far East Gippsland, however, BoM has issued a flood watch warning for Snowy, Bemm, Cann, and Genoa Rivers.

Rainfall totals of 10-20mm are forecast for East Gippsland on Saturday, with an additional 5-15mm forecast for Sunday.

Minor flooding may develop from overnight Saturday into Sunday, BoM said.

As for what you can expect this afternoon and evening, BoM has warned Victorians of possible thunderstorms, which may produce brief bursts of heavy rainfall.

I’d be mad if I had plans for tonight, but I don’t so I’m not. Haha.

⚠️ Thunderstorms are possible across #Victoria this afternoon and evening and may produce brief bursts of heavy rainfall. Keep an eye out for storms using our lightning tracker at https://t.co/EwyL7NzSa2 and on radar at https://t.co/Za7c6DssQz pic.twitter.com/kEqtb9irZM — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) August 14, 2020

Here’s hoping there’ll be a couple of gaps between the showers over the next few days so we can all duck out for our daily walk / exercise.

As always, wear a mask when you head out the door and don’t forget to socially distance.