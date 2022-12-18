Footage has emerged of Melbourne billionaire Anthony Pratt‘s dinner party during lockdown 2021 and, wouldn’t you know it, Victoria Police has ruled out taking any action against him.

Police were called to the Kew mansion of the recycling and packaging billionaire on July 23, 2021 after neighbours dobbed him in for flouting lockdown laws. But Victoria Police issued a statement at the weekend that said no further action would be taken because “the statute of limitations has expired”. That is, lockdown’s over.

Seems a bit, erm, rich, given the tens of thousands of fines that were handed out to people for breaching health orders during 2020 and 2021, especially in areas with large minority and migrant populations. But sure, give the billionaire a break.

“Police attended a residence on Studley Park Road, Kew [at] about 6:45pm on 23 July 2021 following reports of a breach of chief health officer’s directions,” the Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Members spoke with residents and staff at the address, and no offence was detected.”

Police said they found an empty dinner table set for at least 15 people and determined, no worries, all good, enjoy your imaginary dinner party, folks!

But footage obtained by The Age last week revealed the dinner guests hid downstairs while police inspected the property.

The video appears to show 10 guests being ushered down a spiral staircase to the property’s basement at 6:47pm, moments after the police arrived.

The police had left the property 12 minutes later and the same camera captured the same guests emerging from the stairwell at 6:59pm.

But despite the multiple luxury cars police clocked in the driveway, they determined at the time no laws had been breached.

The dinner party occurred during Victoria’s fifth lockdown from July 16 to 27. A breach of lockdown orders back then carried fines of $1652, which were enforced by a special COVID-19 police taskforce.

More than 50,000 Victorians copped those fines during COVID-19 restrictions.

The Age also revealed last month that Premier Daniel Andrews and Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio attended a Labor Party fundraising event at mansion while Visy, the recycling company the Pratt family owns, was vying for a $500 million contract with the Victorian government.

The family has an estimated wealth of $25 billion.

Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and the famous.