A 24-Year-Old Melbourne Woman Died By Suicide While In Hospital. Now, Her Family Want Answers

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story may contain images, voices, and video of people who have died.

The heartbroken family of a young woman who died by suicide after being admitted to a mental health facility believes she was left unsupervised for too long. Now, an investigation into the woman’s death is underway, and her loved ones are questioning why an Aboriginal person in distress was left alone despite the context around their mental health.

Makalie Owens-Watts, a 24-year-old proud Tagalaka Worimi Kukatj woman, admitted herself to the psychiatric ward at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne last Thursday.

Her mother Sharon Watts says hospital staff told her that Makalie said she was having suicidal thoughts.

“She went to an Aboriginal organisation and she got a referral, then she went to St Vincent’s psychiatric ward to get help,” she said, per NITV.

Makalie was given a sedative and left in a room for more than half an hour. Tragically, she took her own life while in hospital.

Sharon says that because Makalie was Aboriginal, and therefore at higher risk of self-harm, she should have been monitored more closely and not left alone for so long.

“They put her in a room and left her there,” Sharon told NITV.

“If she had 10 minute interval checks, this would never have happened, she would have been saved.”

Sharon mourned that her daughter had become “another Black statistic of suicide” and said she wants the hospital to be “held accountable”.

“How can someone go into a private hospital, be left alone after what [Makalie] told them? It’s not good enough,” she said, per ABC News.

Makalie’s best friend Miriama Pearce-Wikatene echoed her heartbreak and frustration.

“Makalie went to a place where you’re supposed to receive care and protection, so tell me why my best friend didn’t come out alive?” she said.

“We know that as Aboriginal people we don’t get the same standard of care non-Indigenous people receive in these settings.”

The Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission said it is deeply concerned about the case, and is monitoring it closely.

“We expect all services to have appropriate and effective prevention and support mechanisms in place,” it said, per ABC News.

“Inpatient settings must be safe, and the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission considers findings by the coroner, our complaints data and other sources – such as the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist – to form a view on issues such as inpatient safety and how these can best be addressed.”

A St Vincent’s Hospital spokesperson said an investigation into Makalie’s death is underway, and said the hospital offers its “sincere and deep condolences” to her family.

“St Vincent’s has reported the matter to the relevant authorities, including the Victorian coroner, and is unable to make further comment while investigations are ongoing,” they said.

Tributes flow for Makalie Owens-Watts

Makalie left Adelaide and moved to Melbourne to study. She was working as a part-time depositions officer at the Office of Public Prosecutions, but was looking forward to graduating from her Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Studies from Melbourne University this year. She had aspirations to work in child protection as a lawyer.

“Anyone who knew Makalie knew how tender, but big her heart was,” Miriama Pearce-Wikatene, Mikalie’s best friend, wrote in a GoFundMe created to raise money for Makalie’s family.

“Although reserved in nature, she would move mountains for the people she loved and cared about. Whenever you needed her, she was there. No ifs or buts, just there with that big beautiful smile she had — because that’s just the type of person she was and how she’ll always be remembered.”

A classmate of Makalie’s wrote online that she is missed deeply.

“We will always remember her fondly as we trekked together on Country. Rest in Power and I know she is with her ancestors and she will get the justice she deserves,” they wrote.

Another contributor said they had briefly taught Makalie, and described her death as a “tragic loss”.

The GoFundMe, created by Miriama to help bring Makalie’s body back to Adelaide, has raised more than $24,000 at the time of publication.