A Machete Attack Has Occurred In The Centre Of Sydney With Two Men Stabbed

Two men have been injured after a machete attack on Sydney’s Oxford St in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first victim is believed to be a 25-year-old man, according to witnesses.

A 34-year-old good samaritan reportedly attempted to assist the young victim, before the machete-wielding attacker turned his attention to him.

The two men did not know each other prior to the incident.

Both victims were subsequently taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where they are being treated for multiple wounds and remain in a stable condition.

The attack took place outside the Noir nightclub in Darlinghurst — a higher-end club featuring VIP booths and bottle service.

The attacker was seen running towards Palmer St accompanied by a group of young men per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Several taped-off crime scenes have been established around the area.

NSW Police are calling on anyone who witnessed or has mobile phone/dashcam footage of the incident to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News.com.au spoke with local anti-violence campaigner Ouwais Menzel about the incident’s effect on the local community.

“There was an increased police presence, but more concerning than usual following recent spates of physical violence,” he said, before adding that he hopes the NSW Police treat the incident seriously.

Menzel runs Youth Against Violence which aims to reduce violent crime with early intervention, prevention and education.

“The fact that there was so much police presence on the night and the culprits got away was shocking to me.”