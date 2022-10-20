Julia Fox has randomly divulged that she and her iconic Birkin handbag were once attacked with “a machete” with no explanation whatsoever. Not a care in the world. She truly is a uncut juhm.

Fox stitched a video about how “lived in” Birkins are chic and proceeded to share a story of her own Birkin, which was a little scratched up.

For this story, you do need a bit of context: the Hermès Birkin bag is literally the single most coveted luxury handbag in the world. It retails anywhere from $8,500 to over $300,000 (and that’s in US prices). It’s literally the most expensive handbag ever.

“I love her, but she’s been through a lot,” Fox said of the handbag which has a greater networth than I do. She zoomed in to show some cuts on its side.

“That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me,” she said.

“You can see a little bit from where the machete slipped and hit the side of the bag, too.”

You’d think Julia Fox would then tell us the who, what, where, when, why and how of this machete attack but nope, she just joked about nearly losing her literal life and then moved on like it was nothing.

“You know I was holding on to this Birkin for my life,” she said. I mean I would be too if it cost that much money but girl, what?!

Why was there a machete anywhere near you? How have we never heard about this before?! And how could you drop this so casually?!

Naturally, the comments on her TikTok wanted a story time but she is yet to explain herself. Kind of iconic honestly.