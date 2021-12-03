The Federal Labor Party has released its climate plan ahead of the 2022 election and it’s already being thoroughly roasted by The Greens for lacking ambition when it comes to carbon emissions.

There was a couple of key takeaways from the plan, which Labor leader Anthony Alabanese announced earlier today. He’s promising it’ll unlock 604,000 jobs by 2030 and reduce household electricity bills by $275 a year, which would be simply lovely, thanks!

According to Albo, Labor also wants to reduce taxes on electric vehicles and invest in areas like green metals and reducing agricultural methane. Woo, no more cow farts.

However, the part of Labor’s grand plan that’s getting the most attention is its carbon emissions target, which aims to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030.

According to Albanese, “what we have done here, and we are announcing today, is good policy consistent with net zero by 2050. What we didn’t do was adopt a target and then work back.”

He also said that the goal “is consistent, as well, with the COP26 statement calling for an updated target of those countries that didn’t do that at the Glasgow Conference, and for that to happen by 2022”.

READ MORE All The Dumb Shit Australian Reps Did At COP26 & Ugh Why Are We Like This

While Labor’s target is significantly higher than the federal Liberal Party’s – which stands at a 26 to 28% reduction by 2030 – it’s still copped a significant amount of flack for not being ambitious enough. Also important to note is the fact that Labor’s actually reduced its goal since the 2019 election, when it pushed for a 45% reduction.

Adam Bandt, leader of the Australian Greens, posted a Twitter thread criticising the target.

He said: “Labor has given up on climate.

“Labor now joins the Liberals with targets that have given in to the coal and gas corporations, given up on Glasgow and given up on climate.”

Labor has given up on climate. The climate crisis is getting worse but Labor is going backwards. Labor now joins the Liberals with targets that have given in to the coal and gas corporations, given up on the science, given up on Glasgow and given up on the climate. https://t.co/PPXZAefVF9 — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) December 2, 2021

Labor’s carbon reduction plan is fairly tame in comparison to other countries. Back in April of 2021, US President Joe Biden committed to a 50-52% reduction by 2030, while the UK has committed to a 78% reduction by 2035 .

In a statement Bandt said, “Labor’s 43% 2030 target isn’t a science-led climate target.

“It’s throwing in the towel during the fight of our lives.”

Oooh! I’ve got chills.

The Greens are gunning for a cut of 75 per cent by 2030, which also tracks with the Climate Council’s goals.

Albanese said of the new goal, “we don’t pretend that it’s a radical policy”.

“It is a consistent policy with our approach.”

Of course, Scott Morrison has been critical of Labor’s plan, calling the emission target a “starting bid”.

“If they have to get into that option with the Greens to form government, it won’t be 43, that will be the opening bid and it’s going to end a lot higher than that.”

Which like, yeah. That’s the point, Scott.

Weirdly, Bandt (and the wider Greens) are sort of in agreement with Morrison: his goal is to knock the Liberals out of power, gain more electoral sway and push Labor towards a higher 2030 target.

According to Bandt, “Labor’s lack of ambition shows us that the only way we’ll get the action we need is by kicking Scott Morrison out and putting Greens in balance of power to push Labor to go further and faster on climate”.

The federal election is still a while off: it’s most likely going to be held in May next year. But with Australia currently rated dead fkn last in a global ranking of climate policy, I am simply begging for a shred of productive climate action, please.