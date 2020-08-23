Thanks for signing up!

La Trobe University and Victoria Police are investigating allegations of a La Trobe University dorm party during Melbourne’s Stage 4 coronavirus lockdowns.

Nine News reports a short clip of a party was uploaded to Snapchat on Saturday night but was nuked from social media shortly after.

The clip appeared to show a bunch of people not adhering to social distancing guidelines. No face coverings can be seen in the footage – although a pair of jocks could be seen stretched over a light fitting.

In a statement, a La Trobe University spokesperson said the institution was “concerned to receive footage which appears to show the public health requirements have not been met.”

The university claims security personnel did receive a call about an alleged party at its Bundoora campus, but staff were unable to find evidence of any ill-advised gathos.

Nevertheless, the spokesperson said the uni won’t hesitate to take action against residents who’ve flouted the public health directives.

Victoria Police told Nine News they’re investigating, too.

Even Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was moved to comment on the allegations on Sunday.

“Any time we see people making really poor choices and not following the rules is obviously a concern to us,” Andrews said.

“Because that compromises us bringing those numbers down.”

Victoria yesterday confirmed 208 new cases of COVID-19. A further 17 people died due to the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 415.