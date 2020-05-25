Khloé Kardashian broke the internet over the weekend by debuting what looks like a whole new face, promptly sending fans (and haters) into an absolute meltdown. And honestly, good on her.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the photo, which is precisely where she has remained for the last two days because people simply can’t let this woman live.

Before we get started, let me just preface this by saying I’m pretty indifferent to the whole Kardashian/Jenner family. I don’t particularly love them, I don’t particularly hate them. But I don’t think Khloe’s decision to alter her appearance is something we should be criticising her for.

Let’s be real here, many of us have something we’d change if we could afford it and that’s okay. I’m not saying you need to get plastic surgery to be beautiful, but I’d be lying if I said I haven’t contemplated a nose job after a few hours of Instagram scrolling.

There’s nothing wrong with cosmetic surgery if it’s genuinely going to make you feel better about yourself. I don’t feel particularly bad about my appearance, but would I prefer to look like Megan Fox? Look, probably. And I’m not afraid to admit that because ultimately, any cosmetic changes I make to my body are my own decision and I shouldn’t have to justify that to anybody.

It doesn’t mean I’m crippled with insecurity, it just means I wouldn’t mind having slightly bigger boobs or a different nose.

why is everyone hating on Khloe Kardashian for getting surgery? Dude if I had the money you know I’d skin Megan Fox and wear her as a fucking morph suit. Don’t pretend y’all wouldn’t. — Lavender Baj (@lavosaurus) May 23, 2020

It’s 2020 and we need to stop teaching young women that you’re less of a woman or are an inherently bad person if you want to change something about your appearance. It’s truly not that deep.

For as long as I can remember, plastic surgery has been treated as this taboo topic that we should all feel the need to be ashamed of. I’m not telling you to send yourself into a crippling debt to get a boob job, but if a boob job is going to make you more confident and feel happier, go get those new tits.

What I AM telling you to do is to stop shitting on women (and men) for choosing to spend their own money on surgery that makes them feel better. I assure you, somebody else’s decision to get a butt-lift isn’t going to ruin your life.

Khloe Kardashian is a fucking 35-year-old woman worth approximately $40 million USD, so maybe we should all just let her live her damn life and change her appearance when and how she wants to? Whether it’s photoshop or actual plastic surgery, Khloé has altered her appearance to fit how she wants to look, not how we all want her to look.

Maybe if Khloé Kardashian didn’t have to constantly read headlines ridiculing her for every aspect of her appearance, she wouldn’t want to change it. Or maybe she’s just changing it because she has the money to do so. Either way, it’s her choice – and more power to her.

Plastic surgery doesn’t need to be something we’re ashamed of or feel the need to hide. If Khloé Kardashian wants a new nose, butt implants or a whole new face, that’s her decision and we don’t need to shame her for it.