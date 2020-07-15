Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Johnny Depp‘s former estate manager says he discovered the actor’s severed fingertip in an Australian rental property, following an alleged altercation between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015.

Depp is suing the UK’s The Sun tabloid over a 2018 article which accused him of being a “wife beater” during his relationship with Heard. Depp denies the abuse allegations levelled against him.

The ABC reports that while giving evidence in London’s High Court on Wednesday, Ben King said he was tasked with cleaning the rented accommodation.

Sasha Wass QC, representing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers, asked King if he was asked to find Depp’s fingertip.

“It was mentioned that it may be somewhere and when I was clearing up I found it,” King said, claiming he made the discovery near the accommodation’s bar area.

King said he also saw a trail of blood leading up a set of stairs to a bedroom.

Depp has accused Heard of severing his fingertip by throwing a vodka bottle at him, Deadline reports.

She has vehemently denied his allegation, saying Depp sustained the injury while smashing a telephone into the wall.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and married in 2015. They finalised their divorce in 2017.

Heard has accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean star of abuse throughout their relationship.

News Group Newspapers’ defence relies on 14 separate allegations of abuse made by Heard, spanning between 2013 and 2016, all of which are strenuously denied by Depp.

Earlier, the court heard that Depp sent text messages about drowning and burning Heard.

The trial is ongoing, with Heard slated to give evidence on Friday.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.