NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who is currently on four weeks of mental health leave, will have his driver’s license suspended after being caught speeding and using his mobile phone while driving a ministerial car.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the infringements occurred in the days prior to his decision to take leave from his position as Deputy Premier.

Barilaro is yet to pay the fine, or have his license officially suspended, but a spokesperson for the Deputy Premier has confirmed that he intends to face all repercussions to his actions.

“As is absolutely appropriate, the Deputy Premier will pay any fines and cop all penalties associated with the driving infringements,” the spokesperson said.

It was reported that Barilaro was caught speeding through the Sydney Harbour Tunnel on his way to collect food. He was also caught using his mobile phone while driving, however, it is unclear if the incidents took place at the same time.

Sources close to the Deputy Premier told The Daily Telegraph that the incident is proof that “the Deputy Premier was struggling with his mental wellbeing given the erratic driving behaviour”.

However, it’s worth noting that a spokesperson for Barilaro has confirmed that the driving offences “did not contribute to his decision to take leave.”

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance had little sympathy for Barilaro, and basically told him to own the consequences of his poor choices.

“I don’t care whether you’re the Deputy Premier or not, there’s no excuse to be holding a mobile phone up to your ears, no excuse for speeding,” he said.

“There’s zero tolerance in relation to this.”

“He needs to be accountable for that conduct and no doubt he invariably will when he returns.”

It’s unclear how the information regarding Barilaro’s driving record was leaked, but sources inside his office have reportedly considered launching a data breach investigation to determine the source of the leak. His office is now considering contacting police about the leak.

However, Andrew Constance has basically called bullshit on the claim of a potential data breach being involved, urging Barilaro’s office to – and I quote – “put up, or shut up.”

“If someone has evidence, go to police. It’s a serious allegation so put your name to it and go to police, I bet you it doesn’t happen,” Constance said on Friday.

“The gutless wonder who put that quote in the paper today about data breaches, come forward, come down and do a presser now and make the claim.”

The whole situation is a big mess, but here’s hoping we’ll get some more information when Barilaro returns to office in a few weeks.