Looks like the Federal Government will be completely axing the JobKeeper program in March, according to a new report, with speculation mounting that it will be replaced by a wage subsidy scheme for small and medium businesses.

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell said that this decision to cut off JobKeeper payments, which has been detailed in papers for the upcoming budget, would reveal the “true state of unemployment” in Australia.

“It remains to be seen whether there is a change of heart on this in December or January and whether there is an announcement then by the Prime Minister that it may be extended but sources have told me this is ‘highly unlikely’ and I am told the budget papers are clear – the scheme ends then,” Mr Clennell said.

“The exit was never going to be easy and the PM and Treasurer knew this.

“The view is that it cannot go on forever. The focus of the budget therefore will be on job creation, not income support.”

Mr Clennell also said that there are speculations of what will replace our beloved JobKeeper. According to him, the payment may be “replaced with a wage subsidy for hiring new employees for small and medium enterprise businesses”.

“As I reported yesterday, my understanding is there will be such a measure but it will not be an ongoing subsidy – it will be one or two payments made to small and medium enterprises when they take on and keep new employees,” he said.

More to come.