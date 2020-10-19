The New Yorker has suspended veteran reporter Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself and masturbated during a Zoom call with colleagues last week.

Do not do this. I know many of us have been working from home for a while, and we might have the basics of webcam etiquette down pat, but it bears repeating: Don’t.

Vice News reports that Toobin, a mainstay of the New Yorker’s judicial and political coverage and a longtime CNN contributor, participated in an “election simulation” with magazine staff and folks from New York radio station WNYC.

Two sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation spoke to Vice News, saying Toobin allegedly revealed more of himself than was appropriate.

In a statement provided to Vice outlet Motherboard, Toobin said, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

He said he believed his Zoom call was muted at the time, and that nobody else on the call could see him.

In an all-staff email obtained by Motherboard, New Yorker editor David Remnick confirmed Toobin has been suspended and assured his team the ordeal is under investigation.

“Please be assured that we take such matters seriously and that we are looking into it,” Remnick said.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a CNN spokesperson said Toobin has “asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Don’t know who Toobin is? Look, unless you’re deeply enmeshed in the baffling goings-on of America’s highest courts, don’t sweat it.

He’s perhaps best known for his reporting on the United States Supreme Court, which is chaotic in its own unique ways, and for penning The Run of His Life, a 1996 book which would eventually be adapted for television as The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

I mean, that’s what he was best known for, before the latest allegation came to light.

It is unclear what comes next, but it’s not likely to be fun for anyone involved. Prepare for US President Donald Trump to catch wind of the report and use it as a weapon against his nemesis network CNN.