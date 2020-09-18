Ruth Bader Ginsburg, justice of the US Supreme Court and long-time champion of gender equality, has passed away at the age of 87.

Her death was announced by the Supreme Court and reported by by US outlet NPR earlier today. The revered judge passed away from cancer.

With the US election looming, her death will likely set in motion a bitter political fight over the vacancy she leaves behind on the bench.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed by president Bill Clinton in 1993, and was the most senior member of what came to be known as the court’s “liberal wing.”

She typically voted along progressive lines, and was known for her positions on such issues as abortion and sexual equality, same-sex marriage rights, health care and affirmative action.

In July of this year, she spoke about her cancer diagnosis and ongoing health struggles, saying:

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

In the days before her death, she told her niece Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

R.I.P.