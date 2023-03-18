The Manager Of A US Model Has Claimed Their Former Client May Have Died Mid-Selfie

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses death, mental health issues, addiction and potential suicide.

The manager of a US model has claimed their former client may have died while taking a selfie. The suggestion is in direct contradiction to a social media post made by the model’s brother.

Jeff Thomas passed away on March 8 with his body found on the sidewalk outside his 57-storey Miami apartment complex.

A week after his passing, People.com reported that Thomas may have died due to suicide.

Now, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas’ manager from LA-based agency The Sovereign Talent Group has voiced her shock at his sudden passing and suggested the death may have been accidental.

“I just can’t believe it’s true that he intentionally did this. He may have fallen while he was taking a selfie,” she told the publication.

“He couldn’t wait to tell me about his move to Miami. He seemed thrilled and was proud of himself.

“He was happy, motivated and excited for his next step just loving life.

“I am so stunned. He was such a beautiful and sweet boy.”

After the death was announced, Thomas’ cousin Meghan Rae, also suggested the model’s death was “not a suicide”.

She labelled the authorities’ assessment that he took his own life “a complete disregard to his character and who he was.”

However, these two assertions (including the selfie claim) were in direct contradiction to Thomas’ brother Skylar Ray Thomas.

After his brother’s death, Ray penned a tragic Facebook post implying it was the result of ongoing addiction and mental health struggles.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th,” it began.

“As you have followed through the years, Jeff travelled the world and lived life to the fullest.

“What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing.”

Jeff Thomas’ Instagram account is still followed by 125,000 people.

The final post that Thomas uploaded before his death featured him relaxing in a pool. It was captioned “A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth“.

Authorities are still investigating the matter and have not yet determined his cause of death.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online. Under 25? You can reach the Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online. You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.