In the small Italian town of Biella, local police are investing a curious case involving a man, a COVID vaccine and a fake arm.

While it has all the makings of a slapstick comedy sketch, the head of the local Piedmont regional government Albert Cirio said it was no laughing matter:

“The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity.”

Cirio then described the situation as “unacceptable” due to “the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost”.

The slippery customer is aged 50 and is a healthcare worker. This means he is legally required to cop a vaxxy-boi otherwise he can’t do his medical duties.

The incident also comes after Italy recently announced a ‘super green pass’ to replace the now-redundant ‘green pass’. Truly inspired naming practices going on here.

Italians wanting to go to a cinema, gym, nightclub, sports stadium, or restaurant are required to be fully immunised.

Under the old, run-of-the-mill ‘green pass’ system, they could have provided a negative covid test taken within the last 48 hours for entry.

The man in question booked his vaccine appointment, signed the relevant consent form, rolled up his sleeve and was *this close* to finessing one of the biggest hustles of the COVID era.

In classic Scooby-Doo style, he would’ve gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for meddling nurse, Filippa Bua.

Bua noticed that the skin tone of the man’s arm was a different shade to that of his face. Her curiosity peaked and she took a closer look at what turned out to be an entirely silicone arm.

“I felt offended as a professional,” said Bua in an interview with Italian newspaper La Republica.

I would’ve been offended too, Filippa. People are so fake these, days. First we had fake personalities and now fake arms. Smh.

Local police are still investigating the incident.

At the time of writing, Italy has vaccinated approximately 80% of its population.