Listen, I have been sitting here trying to start this article for a while now so I think I should just come out and say it. There are people – in many countries across the world — who play an IRL version of Quidditch, the fictional sport for wizards from Harry Potter. Yeah, with broomsticks and everything. With me so far?

Today the founders of the real-life version of the sport have officially changed the sport’s name to Quadball. According to a statement on Major League Quadball’s website (formerly Major League Quidditch), the name change is for “two reasons”.

“First, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions,” the statement read.

It continues, “In addition, the sport inspired by quidditch is looking to continue to grow like other sports that have sprung from humble origins”.

Quadball is apparently super popular. According to the Major League Quadball website the game is played by “nearly 600 teams in 40 countries”. The game includes all the players from the original Quidditch (not flying obviously). It’s played with a slightly deflated volleyball as a ‘Quaffle’, and three slightly deflated dodgeballs as ‘Bludgers’.

Hey, to each their own!

The sentiment behind Quadball’s name change appears to be super genuine and sweet. As per the League’s Letter From The Founders, it believes “Quadball isn’t just a new name, it’s a symbol for a future for the sport without limitations.”

“With it, we hope to turn the sport into exactly what it aspires to be: something for all.”