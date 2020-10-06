If you’re thinking of buying a new phone, you may want to wait a few weeks because Apple looks to be announcing the iPhone 12 range at next week’s Apple event.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday October 13 at 10am PDT/Wednesday October 14 at 4am here in Australia.

You’ll be able to tune in virtually via the Apple website, or on YouTube, so you might want to set your alarms next week.

The ‘Hi, Speed’ event is rumoured to give us the new iPhone 12, which will be Apple’s first phone with 5G capability.

The new range will also reportedly include four different models, ranging in size from a 5.4-inch model, right up to 6.7-inches, which is the biggest iPhone we’ve ever seen.

According to a leak on Twitter (so take this with a giant grain of salt), the sizes are as follows:

Apple iPhone 12 mini — 5.4-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 — 6.1-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 Pro — 6.1-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max — 6.7-inch model

For all of you who love a sharp edge, the new models will also reportedly axe the rounded corner look and be more reminiscent of the iPhone 5, with flat edges.

Obviously, the new phone will also feature improvements to the speed, camera and other tech stuff, but we’ll have to wait until October 14 for all of the specifics.

If you’re in the market for a new phone, the exciting news is that we should see at least some of the models released this month, if rumours are to be believed.

There’s speculation in the tech community that the new models will have a staggered release, with the Mini and the standard model dropping this month, while the beefier Pro and Pro Max models will likely come out in November or December.

We’ve got no word on an exact price just yet, but with 5G capability, here’s hoping the new models don’t skyrocket out of my budget.

Obviously, it’s all just speculation at this point, so take it all with a giant grain of salt. But thankfully, we’ll have confirmation on it all by this time next week, so brb saving my spare change for a new iPhone.