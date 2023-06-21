Influencers Slammed W/ Fines For ‘Selfish Selfies’ & Touching Indigenous Rock Art In Qld Park

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) has called out social media influencers who take “self-indulgent, unlawful selfies” while touching Indigenous rock art in restricted areas.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, the QPWS said it has issued six $431 fines to visitors who entered restricted access areas to “take selfies or touch the rock face” at Carnarvon National Park.

Senior ranger Luke Male mentioned that these rock art sites are of “international importance” and that Carnarvon National Park is “a great place to view and learn about the meaning of Indigenous rock art”.

“Some visitors to Carnarvon National Park think the rules don’t apply to them and they’re entering restricted access areas to pose for photos,” he said.

“In some instances, they are posing in front of Indigenous rock art that is thousands of years old, or they’re actually touching it.

“The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service makes no apology for taking compliance action against people who break the rules because they believe they are influencers.”

Image Source: The QPWS

The senior ranger also said that QPWS issued 18 fines in the past year as some visitors have camped in protected areas or have lit fires in the national park.

“The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is committed to protecting and preserving the natural and cultural values of our national parks, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to people who break the rules,” Male said.

The organisation shared a list of reasons why visitors shouldn’t wander off the provided boardwalks or touch the rock art.

Reasons include how delicate the sandstone is, which has rock art on it. It also mentions how sunscreen, sweat and hand sanitiser could damage the sacred rock art. Walking off the provided boardwalks could also kick up dirt that can hinder the rock art, and lastly, touching the rock face is flat-out disrespectful to the Traditional Owners.

Bidjara Representative Leah Wyman from the Carnarvon National Park Traditional Owners Management Group Committee highlighted the importance of the rock art as it provides “valuable information about the lives and culture of our people in the past”.

“They are also important spiritual and ceremonial sites to us, and it is imperative that everyone stays on the walkways to ensure that Carnarvon National Park can be visited by future generations to come,” Wyman said.

Image Source: The QPWS

Kristine Sloman, a Bidjara Representative from the same committee, also reminded visitors that the national park is a “giant cemetery” and that these sacred rock art sites are places where “family members have been laid to rest”.

“Getting off the boardwalks and walking around is of the utmost disrespect, and is comparable to attending someone’s funeral and walking on their coffin,” she said.

“Many people around the world have chosen to close their sacred sites due to destructive impacts, and it would be a great shame to resort to this type of action.

“Let’s appreciate, learn, nurture, and respect each other’s cultures and ensure no more of our sacred places are damaged or closed to the public.”

Male warned that park rangers will be scouring social media for selfies “that have been taken unlawfully” and that they will continue to fine visitors who enter the restricted access areas.

It’s so sad that these sacred sites could potentially be destroyed due to people’s entitlement.

Boardwalks are there for a reason, and anyone who chooses to ignore that definitely deserves the punishment they’re copped with.

Image Source: Getty Images / Auscape