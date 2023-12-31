Thousands of people have signed a petition to have a Harry Potter event moved out of a nature reserve near Melbourne.

In April and May, The Briars on Mornington Peninsula will host the Forbidden Forest Experience, a night-time forest walkthrough and light show where people will be able to see and interact with scenes from the Harry Potter films. Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the event, based about an hour outside Melbourne.

However, the park is also a wildlife refuge, home to a variety of native plants and animals including kangaroos, koalas, emus and echidnas.

In response, more than 3,500 people have signed a petition urging Mornington Peninsula Shire Council to relocate the event.

“The Briars is not just any park; it is the only fenced sanctuary on the Mornington Peninsula, home to incredibly significant yet fragile ecosystems,” the petition organiser wrote.

“Our local animals should feel safe here without human interference. However, with thousands of people expected to walk through this sanctuary for hours every night during this event, we can anticipate a serious environmental impact.”

The petition organisers said they supported the show itself, saying it would be “fantastic” for the local community, however they wanted it relocated to another park in the area.

“We must find a more suitable venue for our Harry Potter light show — one that won’t disrupt or harm our precious local ecosystems. Let us stand together and urge Mornington Peninsula Shire Council to reconsider their decision,” they wrote.

Local MP Weighs In

Local MP Chris Crewther was one of the signatories, saying the show was the “right event” but in the “wrong location”.

“I don’t normally publicly comment on Mornington Peninsula Shire decisions. However, joining with so many people in our community and beyond, I’m calling on the Shire to move the Harry Potter event they’ve planned,” he said.

“While residents and I are not opposed to a local Harry Potter event itself, which I’m sure will be great, we are opposed to its location and operations within the wildlife sanctuary part of The Briars, where many native nocturnal and diurnal animals are based.”

Mornington Peninsula Shire Council responds

Mornington Peninsula Shire Council said it took environmental concerns into consideration and was working to minimise any effects on wildlife.

It also says the event is expected to draw more than 200,000 people to the area, which a council spokesperson says would be an “important boost” for the local economy. They also say the reason the area was chosen was because of its “forest-like” environment, which was not available elsewhere in the area.

“This event will showcase our region, inspiring visitors to stay for a few days in what is generally a quiet time for our tourism sector,” a spokesperson said in a statement to ABC.

As part of their case, the petitioners pointed to Belgium, where last year local media reported that councils said the event would not hosted again due to concerns about its effect on wildlife. However, Mornington Council said this would not happen here and believed any environmental effects would be minimal.

“The experience will occupy only part of the 90-hectare sanctuary, leaving plenty of undisturbed natural habitat space for animals,” a council spokesperson said.

“The placement of props, lights and sounds has been carefully considered.

“The majority of the experience is on existing paths which reduces the impact on vegetation.”

The spokesperson also said the council had engaged an ecological consultant and was “working with traditional owners via our heritage consultants”.