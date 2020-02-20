At least eight people have been killed in shootings at two shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, local police have confirmed.

At around 10 PM local time, three people were shot at a shisha bar and a vehicle was seen leaving the scene. Shortly after, another five people were shot dead at a second shisha bar.

At least five more have been seriously injured, local media report.

Hanau, 25km east of Frankfurt, has a population of 100,000 people. Streets have been sealed off by heavily armed police while helicopters patrol from above.

It’s unknown how many perpetrators were involved at this time, however German tabloid Bild is reporting that one suspect has been taken into custody.

Police have not confirmed any other details on the shooting, including identity of the attackers or their motives, at this time. An official investigation has been launched.

The reports come just days after a fatal shooting at a Turkish comedy show in Berlin. In October last year, two were killed and three injured in shootings in a synagogue and kebab shop in the German city of Halle.

READ MORE Two Dead, Two Wounded After Attempted Mass Shooting At German Synagogue