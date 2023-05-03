In news which has well and truly brought my breakfast right up, a bloke staying at a hotel in Tibet discovered there was a literal corpse under his bed.

I am heaving. I have not stopped screaming since I learned this truly revolting nugget of information. I need someone to invent a time machine so I can go back to a better, purer place where I didn’t know this was a real-life occurrence.

The man, who has only been identified in local media as Mr Zhang, checked into the Guzang Shuhua Inn in Lhasa when he noticed a “strong” smell in his room, per the BBC.

He told Shangyou News on April 30 that he spent a few hours in there chilling, and even took a wee nap before heading out for a few hours. All I can say is he must have nasal passages of steel because if I cop the faintest whiff of anything remotely off while trying to snooze, there’s no way in hell I’m falling asleep.

When he got back to gussy up for din dins he noticed the stench was still hanging around, but chalked it up to the bakery beneath his room or the heating system. The poor fella even thought his feet were to blame, bless him.

After dinner, the smell was so putrid that he asked to be moved to a different room. Fair enough and, ultimately, a good call ‘cos a few hours later a corpse was found under the bed in his old room.

“I am very scared and I am still struggling to sleep,” Mr Zhang told Shangyou News. I don’t blame him, really.

Cops have arrested a suspect who was on a train to Lanzhou, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Honestly, I’m just hoping poor ol’ Mr Zhang recovers from this deeply mortifying experience. Praying for him.