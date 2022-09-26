The Australian Greens are looking to legalise growing and smoking the holy herb AKA cannabis by 2023 and we simply love to see it.

The devil’s lettuce daddy of Australia Senator David Shoebridge has today confirmed that it is constitutionally possible for the federal government to #legaliseit on a national level.

“At least 40% of Australians have used cannabis and any law that makes almost half of us criminals needs to go,” said the man with two nouns as a surname in a Greens media release.

“We’ve been told to wait for cannabis law reform for too long, even when it’s obvious that the majority of harm caused is by policing and the war on drugs, not the plant.

“People are looking for justice and legal cannabis delivers this. It’s plain wrong that young people are being dragged to court for what should be a personal choice about cannabis use.”

He is planning on making The Australian Green’s legalisation proposal public later in the year for a consultation process with the general public as per the Daily Telegraph.

Historically, drug legalisation and regulation have been left up to the states. None of them have really wanted to buck the trend and be seen as the risqué marijuana state.

Legalising marijuana on a national level would mean the states wouldn’t have to worry their little noggins about losing any votes from conservative boomer-types.

You know, the generation who invented Woodstock but chose to become boring promptly after. Yes, them.

Additionally, state police forces also love a budget boost. The continuation of cooked weed laws legitimises further cash injections for law enforcement.

“At a state level police forces have a serious conflict of interest when it comes to cannabis, they expand their powers and their budgets by supporting broken drug laws,” Shoebridge pointed out.

“We’ll be moving ahead on these laws to make it possible for a person to grow a few plants for personal use, or buy a joint or a brownie from a licensed seller. It’s possible, achievable and we’re super ready to get it done!”

Make it happen, team.