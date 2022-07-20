Either a homosexual spaceship landed in Mildura or Stranger Things season 5 has officially kicked off filming because the sky was glowing a radiant pink on Tuesday night. Someone tell the Gaga stans to turn down their music, the sky is getting loud.

Our friends over in Mildura were met with a rather deliciously-coloured sky on Tuesday as everything turned a brilliant shade of fairy floss pink.

The ABC thankfully did an investigation into why the sky became a bigger advocate for LGBTQ+ rights than any government we’ve ever had.

The cause of the ominously fruity glow? The all-powerful LED lights of a nearby cannabis facility. And here I was ready to enter my apocalypse bunker.

Hey @JaneBunn any reports of this scary but brilliant sky over Mildura tonight ?? pic.twitter.com/3WZ7FZj1zp — Tim Green (@Tim_Green78) July 19, 2022

ABC’s Mildura-Swan Hill Breakfast spoke with Peter Crock, CEO of Cann Group — the organisation responsible for turning Mildura into an impromptu Mardi Gras event.

“As you might know, cannabis grows on an extended day length,” he said.

“The flowering zone is 12 hours light and 12 hours dark, which is normally 7am to 7pm.

“With the new zone coming into use in the next day or two, we have had the lights on.

“Normally, the blackout blinds close at the same time as the sun sets, but last night we had the lights on and the blinds hadn’t yet closed, so there was a period where it created a glow. At 7pm when we put the plants to sleep the lights went off.”

Another great tourist attraction for Mildura. Come and see the lights from the dope farm. — Salli Fox (@salli_fox) July 19, 2022

Turns out all you need to turn your town into a summoning circle for Barney the Dinosaur is a bunch of hydroponic water-cooled LED lights.

According to the ABC, the location of the cannabis facility still remains a secret, despite the fact that a giant unmissable beacon was literally shining in the sky. However, will we find out who is growing all of Mildura’s finest stuff?

(For legal reasons, I have never tried the devil’s lettuce nor have I inhaled a bit of God’s guac.)

#Mildura and surrounds were treated to a spectacular sight tonight when a red light appeared in the sky.

Was it aliens?

An aurora?

No, it appears to have been the hydroponic lights from a medicinal cannabis farm reflecting off cloud which is somehow the most Mildura answer ever. pic.twitter.com/Wfy63tRrng — Sarah Tomlinson (@sarah_tomlinson) July 19, 2022

I think to get the most out of this story I should head directly to the source of Mildura’s pink glow. Someone should confiscate all of that high-quality Beelzebub bush.