A Batch Of Gemstones Sold Across Vic & NSW Have Been Recalled Bc They May Contain Asbestos

You better check on that crystal girl in your life ASAP ‘cos a gemstone that was sold in Australia has been urgently recalled due to its potentially toxic properties.

On Monday, the Australian Competitions and Consumer Commission (ACCC) recalled a batch of serpentine rough gemstones that possibly contained asbestos.

Image Credit: The ACCC

The ACCC warned on its website that there is “a risk of exposure to asbestos that can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma”.

“Consumers should immediately stop using this product and wrap it in thick sturdy plastic or heavy-duty sturdy plastic bag where the seal cannot be broken,” the ACCC said.

“Alliz Trading Pty Ltd will contact consumers to provide advice about [the] safe disposal of the stones and arrange a full refund.”

According to the recall post, the affected gemstones were sold online and in-store across Victoria and New South Wales from March 19, 2019, to December 8, 2020, so it’s kinda been yonks since the product has been sold. But as they say, better late than never.

Retailers that sold the gemstones include:

Wild Moon Tribe

Dragons & Gemstones

Mystical Dragon

The Oracle Shop

Amy Maree Psychic Medium

Soto Collective

Mystic & Moon Crystals

Cleanse & Co

Posy Blossom

According to Healing With Crystals, serpentine is a gemstone that helps people when meditating or during a spiritual journey.

“With this stone in hand, you will find it easier to meditate, and it will no longer seem like a daunting task. This stone is good for shamanic journey work, regression therapy and progression therapy, which helps clear your consciousness of the source of negative thoughts patterns,” the website reads.

Knowing the meaning behind the stone, I can definitely see a lot of crystal girlies buying the serpentine gems up, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to its ban in Australia, asbestos was widely used across the building industry. According to the NSW Govenment, up until the 1990s, asbestos-containing materials were used in millions of Aussie homes. However, it was completely outlawed on December 31, 2009, due to its carcinogenic properties.

Manifesting protection and safety from asbestos for all my crystal-loving friends!