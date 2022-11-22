Aussie YouTuber FriendlyJordies‘ house in Bondi caught fire this morning in what some people suspect to be an arson attack.

NSW Police have confirmed the house went up in flames this morning and emergency services were called at 12:20am.

Per Crikey, the residence lines up with the public address records of Jordan Shanks-Markovina (FriendlyJordies’ real name).

According to the publication, NSW Police are treating the sudden blaze as a suspected arson attack, and are considering it as highly suspicious after a fire at the same address occurred on November 17. NSW Police have not yet confirmed this, however.

The house reportedly suffered “significant” damage but nobody was hurt in the blaze. FriendlyJordies was not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was first reported by OnScene Bondi, a local news site for Sydney’s eastern suburbs and beaches.