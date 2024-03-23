Frankie Muniz Says A Malcolm In The Middle Reboot Is ‘The Closest Its Ever Been To Becoming A Reality’

I’ve got some very good news for fans of the hit sitcom Malcolm In The Middle. According to Mr Malcolm himself — Frankie Muniz — a reboot with the original cast is in the works. Please join me in a collective YAHOOOOOO!!!!!!

“Without giving away too much because there’s nothing confirmed, but it’s the closest it’s ever been to being a reality,” Frankie told PEDESTRIAN.TV a day before he went into the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

“If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen soon but you know, we’ve also been saying that for eight years.”

Over the few years, there has been a lot of speculation about whether the cast would reboot the series or even return for a movie.

“The show ended 18 years ago so it’s crazy that there’s still a lot of interest,” he said.

“But I think it’d be a lot of fun to dive into that world and see where everybody is, as adults because really, the possibilities are endless where everybody can be. I’d love to explore it. And I know there are conversations happening.”

The cast of Malcolm In The Middle in 2001. (Image: Getty)

Although there have been discussions about a reboot for a while, Frankie says it’s because the cast are so determined to knock the reboot out of the park.

“We don’t want to just be one of the many shows that got rebooted over the last couple of years that probably shouldn’t have had a reboot,” he explained.

“So if we do it, that’s the biggest thing, we want to make sure it’s good. With an iconic show like we had, you don’t want to taint it. You want to have the same impact for the people who would want to watch it and make sure we make a good product.

“That’s the most important part, and way more important than just making a show or finally making a movie.”

Zoom zoom!!!! (Image: Getty)

Frankie was at the height of his career when Malcolm In The Middle wrapped in 2006 but instead of climbing the Hollywood ladder, he decided to follow his dream of becoming a NASCAR driver.

“I made a very conscious decision to take a step away from acting at that time,” he said.

“I went to my agents and my managers and I was like, ‘I don’t care what it is. I’m gonna focus on racing because that year 2006, I was racing against Daniel Ricciardo. I was racing with Sebastian Vettel. It wasn’t just going to do it for fun it was racing against the top guys in the world. I was throwing myself off the deep end a little bit. So I knew I needed to commit.”

Since then, Frankie has taken on a few acting roles here and there but racing is clearly where his passion lies. So, the fact that he is willing to do the Malcolm In The Middle reboot is an absolute win in my book.