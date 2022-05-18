Attention friends and fans of the bleepy-bloops: Flume has announced an Australian tour. That’s right, the prodigal son is returning to us with his oodles of cables, synths and big vibes.

He’s been on his world tour for a minute and now we’re locked in to have a big ol’ boogie later this year. Flume will be bringing his mind-bending production to just about every capital city in the country. Yes Adelaide and Perth, you’re included too.

Not only that but Flume will be bringing a bunch of friends along for the whip around Aus. Caroline Polachek, Vera Blue, MAY-A, Channel Tres and Toro y Moi will be hopping on and off the tour as it makes its way around the country over November. What an absolute treat for the senses.

Honestly, bless Flume for highlighting the mighty ibis/bin chicken for his tour art here. We simply love this important representation for the manky bird.

Flume’s big Aussie tour is kicking off in Perth on November 11, before scooting over to Brisbane. It’ll hit Sydney Showgrounds on the 18th, then slide down to Melbourne and across to Adelaide before winding things up in Hobart on December 2nd. What a hell of a way to ring in the summer months.

Tickets are on sale from the Frontier Touring website on Thursday, May 26 so gather your group chat and sort yourselves out. I’m gonna say this is a boogie you won’t want to miss out on.

Flume Australian Tour 2022

Friday, November 11

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

w/ Channel Tres, MAY-A & Toro y Moi (DJ set)

Wednesday, November 16

Riverstage, Brisband Qld

w/ Channel Tres, Toro y Moi & MAY-A

Friday, November 18

The Dome – Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney NSW

w/ Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi& MAY-A

Thursday, November 24

John Cain Arena, Melbourne Vic

w/ Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres, Toro y Moi & MAY-A

Wednesday, November 30

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

w/ Vera Blue

Friday, December 2

Regatte Grounds, Hobart Tas

w/ Vera Blue