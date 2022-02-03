It’s been a long six years between drinks, but beloved bleep bloop boy Flume has announced he’s releasing a brand new album this year. Damn, 2022 suddenly looking up.

The new record Palaces is landing on May 20th, and Flume’s given us a little sample of what’s coming on his third studio album. Along with the big announcement of the album (and probably about three Hottest 100 entries, let’s be honest), Flume dropped the lead single, “Say Nothing”, with Sydney singer, MAY-A.

Honestly, huge stuff for MAY-A. Merely 19 and copping a huge feature on the lead track for Flume’s first album in six years? Love to see it.

“This song is about feelings of post-relationship clarity,” Flume said about the new single.

“We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

As a whole, Palaces was inspired by the nature Flume (AKA Harley Streten) immersed himself in over the last couple of years. After struggling to get anything down over in Los Angeles as the pandemic kicked off in 2020, Flume returned back to Australia and hunkered down in NSW’s Northern Rivers region.

There, he was fascinated by the local wildlife and landscapes, and even went around taking field recordings of birds that inhabited the coastal town to weave into his music.

On the more human side of things, Flume has invited a bunch of artists in to collaborate again for Palaces. Features from Caroline Polachek, Damon Albarn and a return from fellow Aussie Kučka are dotted throughout the album, working in new and well-known names into Flume’s ever-expanding Rolodex of talented mates.

Palaces is out on May 20 through Future Classic, and you can pre-save or pre-order yourself a copy right now.