A Man Has Been Shot, 4 Injured Near Melb’s Flinders St Station In 2 Separate Incidents Overnight

Melbourne’s Princes Bridge needed to be cordoned off after two separate incidents happened within proximity to one another. A shooting took place near the Swanston side of Flinders St Station, meanwhile four people were injured after a man allegedly used broken glass as a weapon.

Per The Age, a Protective Services Officer (PSO) discharged their fireman at a man who confronted allegedly them with broken glass.

“At this early stage in the investigation, it’s believed a man armed with broken glass confronted several PSOs,” Victoria Police said in a statement on Friday night.

READ MORE Police Have Found ‘Items’ Near A Walking Trail Four Days After Samantha Murphy Vanished

“Two PSOs have deployed OC spray which didn’t appear to have any effect.

“One PSO discharged his firearm, with the man being struck once.”

“Armed Crime Squad detectives will investigate the incident which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a firearm is discharged,” the statement concluded.

READ MORE Jacob Elordi’s Mum Shut Down Journo Who Rocked Up To Her House To Ask About Alleged Fight

The man sustained non-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police have since stated that the incident has no link to terrorism and that there is no further threat to the community.

A second incident is said to have occurred at approximately the same time when the man allegedly attempted to rob someone while inside a tram around 5pm in the afternoon.

The suspect then exited the tram near the Princes Bridge before allegedly assaulting four people using a glass bottle as a weapon.

READ MORE A 25-Year-Old Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Woman Was Found Dead In Tweed Heads

Nine spoke with a witness on the scene who described the horrific scenes.

“One of the women there had a big gash on her face and she was bleeding,” he said.

“They handcuffed him [the suspect] and he was put onto the floor. It was chaos.”

The second man aged 27 has been arrested and charged with four counts of recklessly causing injury. He is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.