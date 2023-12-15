Featured jobs: Ella Baché & Sydney Film Festival

Ella Baché is looking for a talented and vibrant Sydney based Social Media and Content Manager to elevate their social media channels. Your mission? To create aspirational and engaging text, photo, and video content that stops audiences as they scroll, monitor their channels, and engage with their community and influencers. This is an exciting and dynamic opportunity! They’re talking creative brainstorming, content creation, multi-tasking, and collaboration with amazing cross-functional teams, to analyse and evaluate the channels to achieve their marketing goals and drive their brand forward with fresh ideas They are looking for someone up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends, who can absorb, pivot and drive the channels in the direction of the ebbs and flows of social conversation. Ultimately, you should be able to handle their social media presence ensuring high levels of traffic and customer engagement. Editing content and creating swiftly and efficiently should be your love language to take Ella Baché’s skin experts and high-performance products to another level in the social space. If you are a social media native, skin-care & beauty enthusiast, fluent in engaging audiences across platforms and love to explore emerging social trends and new technologies, this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is one of the longest running events of its kind in the world.The annual June Festival brings the best new films from Australia and around the world to audiences in Sydney. They are on the hunt for a Publications Manager whose primary responsibility is producing the main Festival Program Guide and Mini Guides. They also commission, collate, edit, publish and transmit Festival copy across all Festival channels, including copywriting where required. Your key tasks and responsibilities will include: editing and coordination of text and images and all other content for program guides within strict deadlines and overseeing the pagination and delivery of content from relevant stakeholders and contributors to the printed program guide. To nail this role you will have relevant experience in content management and/or copywriting, preferably within the arts or entertainment industry and a keen eye for detail and accuracy and enjoys the challenge of working as part of a team in a busy office environment. If this is the gig for you, apply now!