Mode Sportif Pty Ltd are seeking a full time Botique Manager (SYD) to be their brand ambassador in their Mosman Boutique, working with their existing VIP clientele and creating ongoing relationships with new clients. You should be results driven, knowledge of our clientele as well as our luxury brands will guarantee success. As a true motivator, you will oversee the development of all team members, ensuring exceptional results both front and back of house. Read more and apply here.

Flip Video are seeking a full time Video Editor (MELB) to edit, adapt and pick up our visual style, bring forward new and creative ideas and help with other relevant support for various projects at Flip Video. You should be adaptable, relational and is pretty comfortable juggling multiple projects at once. This role could eventually be client facing but mainly internal, so the person we’re hunting for has brilliant interpersonal skills and a naturally relational approach. Read more and apply here.

City Beach are on the hunt for a full time Hair & Make Up Artist (BRIS) for our fashion studio based in central Brisbane. Reporting to the Studio Manager, the Hair & Makeup Artist / Studio Assistant is a blended role combining the Hair & Makeup duties required for photoshoots and the Studio Assistant responsibilities relating to photoshoots and studio matters. This exciting opportunity will allow you to leverage your Hair & Makeup expertise daily for eCommerce shoots as well as on location for Campaign shoots. Read more and apply here!

Want more? I got ya!

Utopia Goods are seeking a part time Showroom Sales (SYD). You will be the first point of contact for the business, attending to customers in person, on the phone and via email as well. The right. applicant will have an understanding customer fabric consumption and requirements and confidence to sell high value products. Read more here!

If & When are seeking a full time Social Media Campaign/ Account Manager to manage If & When’s client accounts and working with a team of creatives to bring clients’ social media campaigns to life. As the main point of contact between clients and I&W, experience in client-facing leadership roles is ideal. Read more here.

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.