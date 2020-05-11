Marketing Sweet are seeking a full time Social Media Specialist & Copywriter (ADEL) to join their team. To be considered for the role you must have impeccable writing and editing skills, thrive in a fast paced environment and work experience in Marketing or related fields is beneficial. If you are someone who is willing to go the distance to meet deadlines, enjoys challenges, has problem-solving skills, is self-motivated- please apply here!

Collaborative Media Group are hiring a casual Junior Graphic Designer (BRIS) to work on a varied range of design projects. You will work across marketing collateral, social media and digital content, print collateral, email marketing collateral, website development, branding material and commercial signage. It is expected that the applicant has a strong graphic design foundation, and although experience is not necessary it is highly regarded. To apply you should have good Adobe Creative Suite knowledge. Read more here!

Digital Transform Agency, or DTA are hiring for a tonne of jobs in Sydney and Canberra! Including Content Designer, Content Strategist and Data Analyst. There are so many exciting job opportunities so take a look. Competitive salary.

