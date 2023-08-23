Here’s Why Experts Are Saying That Australia Is Headed For Its ‘Worst Bushfire Season Yet’

Remember in 2020 when Australia had our worst ever bushfire season? Well time to pick a fire-proof tombstone ‘cos scientists are predicting it’s about to get so much worse.

Due to a perfect cocktail of conditions for fires, the Australian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) has warned that the approaching summer is likely to have devastating bushfires across the country, and are urging communities to plan and prepare.

Over the last few years Australia has seen a substantial increase in rainfall due to the recent La Niña, providing a natural protection from destructive fires. However it also lead to increased growth of vegetation which will dry up and become fuel once the dry El Niño season begins.

The Bureau of Meteorology have also predicted higher than average temperatures for the upcoming Spring and Summer period, which is not the hot girl Summer.

According to AFAC the areas with the highest risk are the Northern Territory, Queensland, and New South Wales.

AFAC have strongly encouraged these areas with increased risk of fire to make preparations for prevention, and if necessary, evacuation.

In a statement, AFAC CEO Rob Webb said, “The climate influences driving increased risk of bushfire this season are widespread. Almost the entire country can expect drier and warmer conditions than normal this spring, so it is important for Australians be alert to local risks of bushfire over the coming months, regardless of their location.”

“Fire is a regular part of the Australian landscape in spring. Wherever you live, work or travel, now is the time to plan and prepare. Understand your risk, know where you will get your information, and talk to your family about what you will do.”

Be sure to make all the preparations you can this Spring and Summer to stay safe! Everyone has to be ready to hold a hose – looking at you ScoMo.